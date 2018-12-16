US-Led Coalition Strike Near Hajin Results in 17 Civilian Casualties - Reports

A US-led coalition airstrike near the Syrian city of Hajin has killed at least 17 civilians, the Syrian broadcaster Ikhbariya reported on Sunday.
According to media reports, the airstrike targeted a Syrian village, Albu Khater, located to the south-east of the city of Hajin. In addition to the aforementioned death toll, two more civilians sustained injuries as a result of the strike.
Meanwhile, Syria's al-Watan newspaper reported that women and children account for the majority of the casualties.
At the same time, the US-led coalition is yet to comment on the reports.
The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Daesh* in Syria and Iraq. However, the coalition's operation in Syria has not been authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
