15 December 2018
    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle

    US Coalition Unable to Complete Defeat of Daesh Near Syrian Hajin - Russian MoD

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Middle East
    0 60

    The Russian Defence Ministry has commented on the disagreements with the United States over the landmark INF Treaty, as well as the situation in Syria, particularly in areas, controlled by the US-led coalition and its allies.

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently sent two notes to US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, one of them was about Syria, the ministry stated. The document

    "…the US-led international coalition has been unable to complete the defeat of Daesh* terrorist units near the locality of Hajin in the past 6 months", the ministry said.

    READ MORE: Russia's S-300s Should Remain in Syria to Protect it From Enemy Airstrikes — SNC

    According to the statement, 2,000 militants continued to control nine settlements along the east bank of the Euphrates River, where in recent months at least 1,500 civilians have been killed in US-led coalition airstrikes.

    The ministry said Shoigu, in the note to Mattis, also focused on the problem of the Rukban camp, where over 50,000 Syrians were trying to survive.

    "The American military base in At Tanf and the US-controlled armed gangs in that area are the main obstacles for the Rukban refugees in obtaining the necessary assistance and organizing their return to their former homes", it said.

    USS John C. Stennis
    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    US Deploys Carrier Strike Group to Middle East Amid Iran, Syria Tensions
    The document also expressed deep concern over the growing Kurdish-Arab contradictions, pointing out there was no progress of the US-supported 'autonomous administration' on the east bank of the Euphrates in a restoration of peaceful life in Syria, adding that hydrocarbon smuggling, which was taking place with actual US connivance, negatively affected the prospects of economic restoration of the country.

    Contradictions Over INF

    The ministry also reported that the second note, sent to Mattis by Shoigu included a proposal to discuss disagreements on the terms of compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, however, Moscow has never received any response to this suggestion.

    "The head of the Russian military proposed to James Mattis to discuss the existing bilateral disagreements on the terms of compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. It has been emphasized that Russia is ready for an open and detailed dialogue with the Pentagon on all the pressing bilateral issues. However, three days [after the notes were received], the Russian Defense Ministry has not received even a formal response to this proposal from the US military", the statement read.

    READ MORE: Russia Will be Bound by No Obligations If US Quits INF Treaty — Moscow

    A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea
    Russian Defense Ministry
    Lavrov: US Wants Russia to Ban Missile That Was Tested Within INF Framework
    In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would suspend its adherence to the treaty within 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance of the agreement. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the claims, emphasising that the US Aegis systems, deployed in Europe may jeopardise the treaty.

    The agreement was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States. The agreement obligated the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles whose ranges are between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles).

    *Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Tags:
    INF, James Mattis, Sergei Shoigu, Syria, United States, Russia
