Register
05:06 GMT +316 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The United States' Navy USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier docks in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa, Israel, Saturday, July 1, 2017

    US Navy Could Stop Docking in Israeli Port Haifa Amid Chinese Takeover – Reports

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Navy said it may halt operations in Haifa once a Chinese firm takes over the port in 2021, following an agreement with Israel’s national security cabinet.

    Haifa, the largest port city in Israel, has regularly hosted US-Israeli naval drills and American ships. However, the 2015 agreement between Israel’s Transportation Ministry and Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), which is partly state-owned, could cast a shadow of doubt over the future of the US-Israeli partnership, the Jerusalem Post reported.

    Iranian senior cleric Ahmad Khatami delivers his sermon during Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iranian Cleric Khatami Says Tel Aviv, Haifa Will Be Destroyed If Israel Acts Foolishly
    The agreement grants SIPG control over the port for 25 years beginning in 2021. The company paid $2 billion for the project and reportedly plans to transform the port’s bay terminal into the largest harbour in the country.

    A representative of the US Sixth Fleet said that the partnership with Israel remains “steadfast”.

    “Our US Navy ships frequently visit Haifa, Israel, for both US-Israel bilateral military activity and port calls,” Commander Kyle Raines told the Post, when asked whether China’s coming presence might affect fleet operations in the Mediterranean port.

    READ MORE: Israeli Navy Saar 6 Corvettes to Be Equipped With Barak 8 Missiles

    “For now, there are no changes to our operations in Israel. I can’t speculate on what might or might not occur in 2021.” the commander added.

    The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) crosses the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Nassau Expeditionary Strike Group
    © AFP 2018 / US Navy photo
    US Guided Missile Destroyer Ross Departs Haifa, Israel After Port Visit - Navy
    According to sources familiar with the matter, US defence officials privately shared concerns with their Israeli counterparts, while the Israeli government has agreed to a “review of the agreement at a high level,” among members of the inner cabinet.

    A senior IDF officer confirmed that the review of the deal was approved by Israel Katz, who was serving as transportation minister at the time and has remained in the position since. He occupies a seat in the national security cabinet. A senior IDF officer confirmed that the review is under way yet the outcome remains unclear.

    Earlier, retired Admiral Gary Roughead, ex-chief of US naval operations, warned that a Chinese-run seaport in the bay could force the navy to dock its warships elsewhere.

    “The Chinese port operators will be able to monitor closely US ship movements, be aware of maintenance activity and could have access to equipment moving to and from repair sites and interact freely with our crews over protracted periods,” Roughead said during a conference last month at the University of Haifa.

    The seaport is also not far from an Israeli navy base, where Israel hosts its submarine fleet; and, according to sources, China’s shipping operations will be in close proximity to the fleet, thus posing a serious security risk.

    The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Transportation Ministry and Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the future of the Haifa port deal.

    Related:

    Israel’s Navy Trains to Defend Mediterranean Gas Rigs from Hezbollah Attack
    Israel Says It Has Foiled a Palestinian Militant Attack on Its Navy Vessel
    Israel Navy Updates Fleet With Advanced Radar System
    US Navy Spy for Israel Released After 30 Years in Prison
    Israel to Buy Four Navy Patrol Vessels From Germany
    Israel Bags $777 Million Air Defense Systems Contract With Indian Navy
    Tags:
    Navy, ships, deal, Israel, China, United States, Haifa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse