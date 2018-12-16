Register
03:25 GMT +316 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister

    Iranian FM Zarif: US, Saudi Arabia Are to Blame for Middle East Instability

    © REUTERS / Ahmed Saad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    341

    Javad Zarif rejected accusations that Tehran is sponsoring terrorism in the region, suggesting that the actions of Saudi Arabia and the US have led to “dangerous escalations” in the Middle East.

    Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif dismissed claims that Iran is the cause of instability in the Middle East.

    "I think actions speak much louder than words; what is happening in our region, now people are witnessing the source of instability in region, be it in Yemen, be it elsewhere," the minister said.

    Zarif noted that the instability in the region was caused by "the wrong policies that are being followed, not only by Saudi Arabia but by its allies in the West who have given it a blank check to continue to make these very dangerous escalations."

    READ MORE: Iranian Foreign Minister Reiterates Tehran Never Sent Arms to Houthis in Yemen

    He referred to the four-year-long civil war in Yemen which the UN has called the “world's worst humanitarian crisis.” Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels for the crisis, charging them with receiving support from Tehran, while Iran has accused the Saudi-led bombing campaign of contributing to thousands of deaths.

    Earlier today Zarif reiterated that Iran has never provided weapons to the Houthis, noting that Saudi Arabia is interested in increasing tensions in the region, with the minister highlighting the examples of the blockade of Qatar and the military operation in Yemen as proof.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © REUTERS / Hugo Correia
    Iran's Zarif Mocks US Over Closed Bank, Sunken Ship on US Sanctions List
    International aid organizations and governments have been urging Saudi Arabia and its allies to halt its airstrikes, as 12 million people in Yemen are facing starvation.  Five international aid groups penned a statement earlier this month warning that if Washington did not end its support for the Saudi-coalition, it too "will bear responsibility for what will be the largest famine in decades." On Thursday, Saudi-supported Yemeni government representatives and the Houthis agreed to a cease-fire in the critical port city of Hodeidah, making the most significant step toward peace since the start of the war.

    Zarif also slammed actions by the US, noting that it was Trump’s government who had the “violated the nuclear agreement.”

    “It doesn't matter whether this admin negotiated it or the previous administration. The US government has negotiated it, they have violated it and it puts them in no position to accuse us of this,” Zarif added.

    Related:

    US Scolds Iran for Violating UN Resolution Washington Breaches Itself - Zarif
    'Perhaps We're Also Responsible for California Fires': Zarif Fires Back at Trump
    Iran's Zarif Mocks US Over Closed Bank, Sunken Ship on US Sanctions List
    ‘Disregard for Rule of Law & Human Rights’: Iran’s FM Zarif Slams US Sanctions
    Tags:
    Yemen crisis, Yemen War, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Yemen, United States, Middle East, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse