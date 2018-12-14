Turkish FM, US State Secretary Discuss Syria in Phone Talks - Source

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in Syria in a phone conversation on Thursday, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Today, our minister held phone talks with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, they discussed the situation in Syria," the source said.

The talks between Cavusoglu and Pompeo came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this week that Turkey could launch a military operation within days against the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

US-Turkish relations have suffered a setback amid Ankara's concerns over US support for the YPG. Ankara has also repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfil its promises regarding the withdrawal of the YPG from Syria’s Manbij.

Ankara regards YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey.