Authorities Detain 10 Suspects After Terrorist Attack in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities detained ten people suspected of committing Thursday's terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian port city of Chabahar, Tasnim reported on Sunday citing Police Commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

According to Ashtari, as cited by the Tasnim news agency, ten people were arrested by the security forces in connection with the terrorist attack. The identities of other people involved in the terrorist attack were being identified and they would soon be arrested, he added.

On Thursday morning, a man driving a car bomb attacked police headquarters in Chabahar (Sistan and Baluchestan province) which led to an explosion. Two law enforcement officers were killed and another 42 people injured as a result of the explosion.

Ansar al-Furqan group, a Sunni terrorist group operating in Sistan and Baluchestan province, claimed responsibility for the attack in Chabahar.