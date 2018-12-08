Tehran Detains 4 Suspects After Terrorist Attack in Southeastern Iran - Reports

According to the Tasnim news agency, the suspects were detained in different cities in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, and the investigation is still underway.
The reports come after a man driving a car bomb attacked the police headquarters in Chabahar (Sistan and Baluchestan province) on Thursday morning which led to an explosion.
Two law enforcement officers were killed and another 42 people injured as a result of the explosion.
Ansar al-Furqan group, a Sunni terrorist group operating in Sistan and Baluchestan province, claimed responsibility for the attack in Chabahar.
