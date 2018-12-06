Number of Victims in Car Bomb Blast in Iran Rises to 42 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of those injured in the Thursday morning car bomb blast in southeastern Iran has risen to 42 people, while two others were killed, Isna reported.

An attacker exploded the bomb outside police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar, located in Sistan and Baluchestan province on the border with Pakistan.

The blast injured ten officers and 32 civilians, according to a senior health official quoted by the Iranian news agency Isna. He said many of those wounded had soon been discharged.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, crimes perpetrated by what he called "foreign-backed terrorists" would not go unpunished.

