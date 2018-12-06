WATCH Plumes of Smoke Rise Over Iranian City of Chabahar After Blast

Alleged videos of the aftermath of a blast that rocked Chabahar have emerged online. The footage features plumes of smoke rising above the city's streets.
According to Mohammad Hadi Marashi, the deputy security chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, there are still no details about the incident.
حادثه تروریستی در #چابهار— باشگاه خبرنگاران (@yjcagency) 6 декабря 2018 г.
شنیدن شدن صدای انفجار و تیراندازی/جزییات حادثه هنوز مشخص نیست/شبکه خبر pic.twitter.com/eT3VPmjAal
