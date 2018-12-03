Afghan Military Says Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed Over Past Day - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 57 members of the Taliban movement have been killed and 13 more have been injured over the past 24 hours in operations by the Afghan security forces, local media reported on Saturday.

The militants were killed or injured in nine ground attacks and 20 airstrikes in 14 provinces, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing the Afghan Defence Ministry.

Most militants were reportedly killed in the provinces of Ghazni and Helmand.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 37 Taliban militants had been killed and a number of others had suffered injuries in the southern Afghan Kandahar province after a sudden explosion of their own bomb-laden armoured vehicle.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security-related instability due to the simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Daesh* terrorist group.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.