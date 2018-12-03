Afghan Military Says Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed Over Past Day - Reports

The militants were killed or injured in nine ground attacks and 20 airstrikes in 14 provinces, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing the Afghan Defence Ministry.
Most militants were reportedly killed in the provinces of Ghazni and Helmand.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security-related instability due to the simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Daesh* terrorist group.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
