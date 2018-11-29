Syrian Air Defences Down 'Hostile Targets' Over Country's South - Reports

Syrian air defences have downed several "hostile targets" over the country's southern region, Syrian news agency SANA reported.

Syrian Arab News Agency reported citing a military source that Syria's air defence forces have intercepted several "hostile targets" over al-Kiswah and downed them.

"Our air defense systems repelled an attack by several enemy targets over the Al-Kiswah area in the south of the country and shot them down," the Ikhbariya television said, citing a Syrian military source.

Earlier this year, Syrian Arab News Agency's reporter said that air defences countered another "hostile target" which had breached Syrian air space west of the capital Damascus.

The target back then was reportedly destroyed over Deir al-Ashair area. There were no immediate reports as to what it was.

Previously, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that he did not exclude another US strike anytime as long as the United States continued to violate international laws, adding that Syria will continue beefing up its air defences.