Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate Senior Daesh Leader 'Katkut' - US-Led Coalition

The US-led coalition reported earlier in October that with help of Iraqi Special Forces they managed to arrest 10 members of a suspected network that provided funds to the Daesh* terror group.

The Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) of the US coalition stated Monday that Iraqi servicemen had eliminated a top-ranking Daesh officer.

"Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve's partner, the Iraqi Security Forces eliminated an ISIS [Daesh] fighter and senior leader known as 'Katkut,' during an operation on Nov. 21, in Salah ad Din province, Iraq," the release said.

© Sputnik / Bassem Haddad Syrian Forces Rout Daesh From Last Stronghold in Southern Syria

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against Daesh in the country with the cooperation of the Iraqi government. At the end of 2017, Baghdad declared victory over the terrorist organisation, noting, however, that the fight against remaining cells would continue.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia