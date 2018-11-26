Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate Senior Daesh Leader 'Katkut' - US-Led Coalition

The Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) of the US coalition stated Monday that Iraqi servicemen had eliminated a top-ranking Daesh officer.
"Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve's partner, the Iraqi Security Forces eliminated an ISIS [Daesh] fighter and senior leader known as 'Katkut,' during an operation on Nov. 21, in Salah ad Din province, Iraq," the release said.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
