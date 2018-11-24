Register
15:45 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria

    Washington Sees Daesh as Ally to Be Used for Regime Change in Syria - Lavrov

    © AP Photo / Hammurabi's Justice News
    World
    Get short URL
    2173

    Earlier, US special representative for Syria engagement James Jeffrey claimed that the Syrian government was responsible for creating Daesh (ISIS),* which he said was trying to "protect people...from the depradations of the Assad regime."

    The United States is using Daesh as a pretext for continuing its illegal presence in Syria, and regards the terrorist group almost like an ally for carrying out regime change in the Arab Republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

    "The US State Department has declared that Daesh has not been completely defeated, and that the main condition for its defeat is regime change in Syria and the withdrawal of any Iranian or pro-Iranian units from the country. This confirms my theory that the Americans view Daesh as an excuse for their presence in Syria and almost as an ally in the fight against the Syrian regime. In other words, the main task now is regime change, not defeating Daesh," Lavrov said, speaking in Lisbon after meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva.

    In this file photo, Islamic State group militants hold up their flag as they patrol in a commandeered Iraqi military vehicle in Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq
    © AP Photo / File
    Wait, What? US State Dept Claims Daesh Was Created to 'Protect People' From Assad
    Backing up this assessment, Lavrov pointed out that the main remaining hotbed of Daesh activity in Syria is now situated in territories "controlled by the United States — on the East Bank of the Euphrates River."

    This also includes the area around the settlement of At-Tanf in southern Syria, "where the United States has illegally created a zone which they control with a radius of 55 km," he said. "Inside this zone are several thousands bandits, whom the US regards as off-limits, allowing the Americans to make excuses for their presence, including in this particular territory."

    Commenting on the recent statement by UK Chief of General Staff Mark Carleton-Smith that Russia posed a "far greater threat" to British national security than Daesh or al-Qaeda, Lavrov said that Russia couldn't "forbid anyone" from "demonstrating their intellectual and political capabilities."

    "I heard about this statement, and have heard many statements of this kind from Britain's minister of defence," Lavrov added, noting Russia couldn't influence the decisions of the British government "regarding whom they trust to lead their armed forces."

    People walk through the Damascus General Hospital past a portrait of the President Bashar Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, May 4, 2014
    © AP Photo / Dusan Vranic
    US Not Seeking Regime Change in Syria, Has No Plans to Break it Apart - Envoy
    On Friday, US special representative for Syria engagement James Jeffrey assured Russian media that the United States was not looking for regime change in Syria, but added that Washington was "committed to a change in the behaviour of [the Assad] regime." He justified the presence of US forces in Syria, saying they were "carrying out anti-terrorist operations" and that their presence "does not indicate any desire to break apart a country." 

    At the same time, Jeffrey stressed that the US would use sanctions to push the alleged Iranian presence in Syria out, deny reconstruction aid, use its diplomatic resources, "anything we can to try to end this conflict and restore Syria to its people." The diplomat noted that Washington would expect the UN to play a "much more central role" in resolving the Syrian crisis if the current efforts by UN Special envoy Stepan de Mistura working with Russia, Iran, Turkey and the Syrian government prove unsuccessful.

    The US-led coalition began a campaign of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq in September 2014. The campaign, ostensibly aimed at fighting jihadist extremism, never received the approval of the Syrian government, which characterized it as a violation of its sovereignty. In addition, throughout its air and ground-based operations in eastern and southern Syria, US-led and allied forces have repeatedly struck Syrian military targets, usually claiming that the strikes were accidental, or the result of aggressive actions from the Syrian side. The US maintains a foothold around the town of at-Tanf, southern Syria, and in northeast Syria east of the Euphrates River, where US troops are embedded alongside its majority-Kurd Syrian Democratic Forces allies.

    *Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse