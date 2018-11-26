Three Wounded in Suspected Car Ramming Attack in West Bank - Reports

A Palestinian man perpetrated a similar car ramming earlier this year in the West Bank, injuring an Israeli soldier. Meanwhile, other servicemen in the region have suffered from a series of stabbing attacks.

According to Haaretz, three Israeli servicemen have been lightly wounded in a ramming incident at the Gush Etzion junction. The newspaper also reported that a Palestinian man was shot by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) during the incident.

One of the victims sustained moderate wounds, while the other two were only lightly injured, The Times of Israel reported, citing medics at the scene of the event.

The IDF addressed the assault, saying that it would be properly investigated. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the ramming attack yet.

The incident comes after a series of assaults on the Israeli servicemen in the West Bank, including stabbing and ramming attacks.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Palestinian Teenager Stabs Israeli Citizen to Death in West Bank - IDF

Since late March, when the so-called Palestinian Great March of Return began, tensions have been mounting between the IDF and the Palestinian protesters near the Gaza border. The violence reached its peak in May amid the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem timed to the anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Then, over 60 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 others were wounded by the Israeli forces in the course of two days.