Three Wounded in Suspected Car Ramming Attack in West Bank - Reports

According to Haaretz, three Israeli servicemen have been lightly wounded in a ramming incident at the Gush Etzion junction. The newspaper also reported that a Palestinian man was shot by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) during the incident.
One of the victims sustained moderate wounds, while the other two were only lightly injured, The Times of Israel reported, citing medics at the scene of the event.
The IDF addressed the assault, saying that it would be properly investigated. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the ramming attack yet.
The incident comes after a series of assaults on the Israeli servicemen in the West Bank, including stabbing and ramming attacks.
