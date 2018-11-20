Register
    Part of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank

    Israel Unleashes Fire & Fury on Airbnb for Banning Rentals in Occupied West Bank

    Middle East
    On Monday, Airbnb, a short-term apartment rental service, decided to remove its listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that have historically been one of the major stumbling blocks in relations between Israelis and Palestinians.

    High-ranking Israeli officials have blasted Airbnb’s move to withdraw rental listings for houses in the West Bank, with Tourism Minister Yariv Levin – a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party – demanding that the company’s executives reverse the decision.

    “This is a disgraceful and miserable decision and a disgraceful surrender by the company,” Levin said, instructing his ministry’s personnel to draw up a list of urgent measures to limit the rental service’s activity in the country, as well as to implement a special programme to boost tourism and accommodation in rentals in West Bank settlements.

    The US-based company’s decision has largely been viewed as a win for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which encourages boycotts and other means of pressure against Israel to make the country reassess its Palestinian policy.

    “This is an unfortunate decision that constitutes submission to the anti-Semitic BDS organisations and is based on political considerations rather than business considerations,” said Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan.

    READ MORE: 'Wish You Weren't Here': Jews Roast Roger Waters Over BDS Support

    Erdan also urged apartment owners who were affected by Airbnb’s move “to examine the filing of claims against Airbnb in accordance with the law to prevent harm to the State of Israel through a boycott”.

    “I intend to contact the most senior political officials in the United States to examine whether this decision violates legislation against boycotts in more than 25 states in the United States,” he announced.

    Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, in turn, accused the rental company of hypocrisy, saying that it “operates in the darkest dictatorships in the word and preaches morality to us”.

    Social Media Firestorm

    Outrage also erupted on social media, with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren firing off a tweet, encouraging people to boycott Airbnb services:

    In a series of tweets, International Law Professor Eugene Kontorovich accused Airbnb of anti-Semitism, saying that it’s not about disputed or occupied territories, because the rental service has listings in “Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara or Turkish-occupied Cyprus”:

    “Airbnb's approach of singling out Jews from all the disputes in the world will put it at adds with US state BDS laws, and principles of discrimination,” he said.

    Retired IDF spokesperson Peter Lerner also wondered whether it’s only Israel that is ‘being singled out’:

    Editor Pamela Geller drew a parallel between Airbnb’s decision and developments in Germany that preceded the Holocaust:

    B’nai B’rith International, the oldest Jewish service organisation in the world, condemned the move as ‘blatantly discriminatory’ in what it described as ‘yet another double standard’ against Israel:

    International Lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky also tweeted that the company had ‘caved to the Anti-Semitic BDS Movement’:

    Et Tu Booking?

    In the meantime, Human Rights Watch has urged Booking.com to follow Airbnb’s suit and remove listing for rentals in the West Bank.

    “By ending its brokering of rentals in illegal settlements on land off-limits to Palestinians, Airbnb has taken a stand against discrimination and land confiscation and theft. It is an important and welcome step and we encourage other companies like Booking.com to follow their lead and stop listing in settlements,” Omar Shakir, HRW’s director for Israel and the Palestinian territories, was cited by AFP as saying.

    In a Monday statement, Airbnb announced that it would be withdrawing rental listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank:

    “US law permits companies like Airbnb to engage in business in these territories. At the same time, many in the global community have stated that companies should not do business here because they believe companies should not profit on lands where people have been displaced”.

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad Gharabli
    ‘No Longer Profiting from Apartheid’: Airbnb Bans Rentals in Occupied West Bank
    Reacting to the move, top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said that it was an ‘initial positive step,’ but the company should have also included East Jerusalem and should have stated that settlements were ‘illegal and constitute war crimes’.

    Since the 1967 Six-Day War when Israel seized the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, more than 600,000 Israelis have moved into settlements on the occupied land, according to Amnesty International.

    Tags:
    discrimination, Settlements, rental, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Anti-Semitic, BDS, Airbnb, West Bank, Palestinian Territories, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

