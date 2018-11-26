Strong Iraqi-Iranian Border Quake Kills 1, Injures 43 in Kurdistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the Iraqi-Iranian border region had been hit by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake. The tremors were registered at 16:37 GMT on Sunday, 163 kilometers (over 100 miles) northeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and 20 kilometers southwest of the Iranian city of Sarpol Zahab.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

One person was killed and another 43 were injured in Iraqi Kurdistan due to an earthquake near the Iran-Iraq border, the Rudaw broadcaster reported, citing the statement of the Joint Crisis Coordination Center of the Kurdistan Regional Government. All the victims were registered in the city of Kalar in Sulaymaniyah Governorate in northeastern Iraq, it added.

Earlier, Iranian emergency medical service reported 361 injured in the cities of Gilan Gharb, Sarpol Zahab and Qasr-e Shirin as a result of an earthquake in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah. According to the EMSC, the tremors were felt in Iraq, Iran and Kuwait.