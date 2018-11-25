Iraqi-Iranian Border Region Hit by 6.3 Magnitude Quake - Seismological Centre

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi-Iranian border region was hit on Sunday by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremors were registered at 16:37 GMT, 163 kilometers (over 100 miles) northeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and 20 kilometers southwest of the Iranian city of Sarpol Zahab.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

According to the EMSC, the tremors were felt in Iraq, Iran and Kuwait. Iranian rescue teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit area, while there are no reports about victims and damages caused by the earthquake.