23 November 2018
    A general view of a neighborhood during the night in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb, 13, 2011

    Global States' Different Ways to Fight Terrorism Hinder Afghan Talks - Official

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Middle East
    KABUL (Sputnik) - The dialogue in Afghanistan is hampered by the international disagreements on counterterrorism and the Taliban's affinity for "monopolization," deputy to the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Mohaqiq told Sputnik.

    "The main obstacle for the talks is the difference of ideas, the Taliban movement adheres to the principle of 'monopolization.' They want everything and they want nothing, and the idea is that they want everything by force, this is not efficient, from my point of view… The other obstacle is the international differences on the fight against terrorism," deputy to the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Mohammad Mohaqiq said.

    READ MORE: Explosion Rocks Mosque in Afghanistan: 10 Dead, 15 Wounded

    A soldier of Bravo Company, 1 Rifles launches a Desert Hawk UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) from a WMIK Landrover during an operation near Garmsir, Afghanistan.
    CC BY 2.0 / Dave Husbands
    Pentagon Inspector General: Progress in Afghanistan Remains ‘Elusive’
    The deputy chief executive added that he was not optimistic about the results of the talks in the near future as there had been no progress in the last 18 years.

    Addressing the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, the official announced that Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and the country's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will attend the two-day summit that will commence Tuesday. 

    "President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will take part in the conference in Geneva, but they are not part of the delegation," Mohaqiq said.

    The deputy chief executive added that the government of Afghanistan had not received a report on the results of the recent meeting in Moscow, but the statements made by the Taliban movement there "did not impress" Kabul due to the movement's warlike rhetoric.

    Ambulance in Afghanistan. (File)
    © AP Photo / Musadeq Sadeq
    Rocket Hits House in Center of Afghanistan Killing 3, Injuring 9 - Reports
    Mohaqiq stressed further that the meeting showed a "lack of coordination" between the United States, the government of Afghanistan and Russia, and it was "harming the peace process and the whole region." He concluded that "the whole world should agree on the peace program."

    The official comments follow Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova statement made earlier this week that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will participate in the upcoming Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan in Geneva during his visit to Switzerland on November 27-28. The spokeswoman noted that the summit will address international contribution to the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan, the implementation of reforms in the country and the support of regional economic initiatives for Kabul.

    terrorism, Geneva talks, White House, Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan, Kabul
