Register
17:56 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dust rises from the site of an explosion during clashes between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters in southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen

    Abu Dhabi Prince Sued by French Rights Group Over 'War Crimes' in Yemen

    © REUTERS / Anees Mahyoub
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A France-based rights group filed a lawsuit against Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Wednesday as he arrived in Paris to meet French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

    A complaint filed by the International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms (AIDL) and a number of Yemenis accused Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of “war crimes, complicity in acts of torture, and inhumane treatment in Yemen,” Le Figaro reported.

    READ MORE: US Has Chance to Push for Progress on Yemen Given Riyadh's Weakness — Scholars

    The group’s lawyer Joseph Breham said that Prince Mohamed, who is Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is responsible for attacks targeting civilians.

    “It is in this capacity that he has ordered bombings on Yemeni territory,” the complaint suggested.

    The lawsuit also cited a report by UN experts that said Saudi-led coalition attacks may have constituted war crimes and that torture was carried out in two centres run by Emirati forces.

    READ MORE: UNSC Draft Resolution on Yemen Raises Certain Concerns — Kuwaiti Envoy to UN

    Crown Prince Zayed arrived in Paris on Wednesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe at the Hôtel de Matignon, the PM’s official residence, as well as a number of French businessmen and Emirati students studying in France.

    A peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen is expected to be on the meeting’s agenda after 16 humanitarian organisations sent a petition to Macron demanding that France stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    Homeless Children, Yemen
    © AP Photo /
    Saudi Arabia, UAE to Allocate $500Mln of Aid to Yemen - Humanitarian Center
    French prosecutors are examining a similar complaint filed in April by the Legal Centre for Rights and Development against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, when he was on a state visit in France.

    Since 2015, Yemen has been engulfed in a bloody conflict between the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, which was allied with ex-president Ali Adbullah Saleh, who was killed in December 2017.

    In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and a coalition of mostly Gulf States launched ongoing airstrikes in Yemen at Hadi’s request.

    Related:

    US Has Chance to Push for Progress on Yemen Given Riyadh's Weakness - Scholars
    Yemen Gov't Concerned Houthis Will Not Adhere to Proposed Ceasefire - Adviser
    Saudi Arabia, UAE to Allocate $500Mln of Aid to Yemen - Humanitarian Center
    UNSC Draft Resolution on Yemen Raises Certain Concerns - Kuwaiti Envoy to UN
    Yemen's Houthis Ready for Broader Ceasefire if 'Saudi-Led Coalition Wants Peace'
    UN Envoy for Yemen Plans to Convene IMF-Backed Meeting to Agree on Action Plan
    Tags:
    conflict, rights, torture, war crimes, lawsuit, airstrikes, Yemen War, Edouard Philippe, Emmanuel Macron, Mohammed bin Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, France, Yemen, UAE, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse