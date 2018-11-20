Register
    Yemeni tribesmen from the Popular Resistance Committees

    UNSC Draft Resolution on Yemen Raises Certain Concerns - Kuwaiti Envoy to UN

    © AFP 2018 / Nabil Hassan
    Middle East
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council draft resolution on Yemen promotes a ceasefire in the country and also envisages providing assistance to Yemen in order to recover its economy.

    The resolution was put forward by the United Kingdom and circulated to the UN Security Council members on Monday, while it leaked promptly to media. According to Kuwaiti permanent representative to the United Nations, the draft resolution will be discussed at the level of experts on Tuesday.

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Skirmishes, Airstrikes Resume in Hodeidah, Yemen - Reports
    The resolution calls on the warring parties to "cease all attacks on densely populated civilian areas across Yemen" and also to stop missile and drone attacks targeting regional states and maritime areas.

    Moreover, the resolution calls on the Yemeni government to "deliver a larger and faster injection of foreign currency into the economy" with the support of the global community. The document also slams the Houthi militants for "unlawful military use of civilian infrastructure" and attacks targeting Yemeni civilians.

    Mansour Otaibi, Kuwaiti permanent representative to the United Nations, told reporters on Tuesday that the UN Security Council draft resolution on Yemen will be discussed at the level of experts later on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Yemen's Houthis Ready for Broader Ceasefire if 'Saudi-Led Coalition Wants Peace'

    "It will be discussed at the level of experts on Tuesday morning," Otaibi said, specifying that the UN Security Council was unlikely to be able to discuss the draft resolution this week. Otaibi added that the draft resolution had been already altered.

    "By the way, this is already the second version of the draft resolution, as changes have been introduced to the first version," he said. According to Otaibi, the second version of the draft document raises certain questions.

    Yemeni boy Ghazi Ali bin Ali, 10, suffering from severe malnutrition lies on a bed at a hospital in Jabal Habashi on the outskirts of the city of Taiz, on October 30, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad AL-BASHA
    Republicans Kill Anti-Yemen War Resolution With Wolf Bill - Reports
    "We must discuss the draft resolution, we have concerns, and the others have as well," he said.

    Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government and the Shiite Houthi movement since 2015. The government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition that has been carrying out military operations targeting areas controlled by the Houthis since March 2015.

    In September, the United Nations attempted to hold peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties in Geneva, but the Houthi rebels said they were prevented from leaving Yemen, while the Saudi-led coalition denied these allegations.

    READ MORE:  UK, France, US Lack ‘Political Courage’ to Pressure Saudis Over Yemen — HRW

    crisis, war, economy, ceasefire, resolution, UN Security Council (UNSC), Yemen
