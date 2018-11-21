Iranian FM Slams Trump for Intention to Deal With Riyadh Amid Khashoggi Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed US President Donald Trump for announcing US intention to continue cooperating with Saudi Arabia despite the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

On Tuesday, Trump said in a statement that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could have been aware of the prepared murder of Khashoggi. However, he voiced US commitment to remain a "steadfast" partner of Saudi Arabia as canceling US defense contracts with

Saudi Arabia would be a benefit to China and Russia.

"Mr. Trump bizarrely devotes the FIRST paragraph of his shameful statement on Saudi atrocities to accuse IRAN of every sort of malfeasance he can think of. Perhaps we’re also responsible for the California fires, because we didn’t help rake the forests— just like the Finns do?" Zarif posted on Twitter late on Tuesday.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, however, later the Saudi authorities admitted that the Washington Post columnist had died inside the consulate.

On November 15, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office said that the journalist had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.