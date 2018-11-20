Saudi Arabia, UAE to Allocate $500Mln of Aid to Yemen - Humanitarian Center

"Saudi Arabia and the UAE will provide additional [aid worth] $500 million to support humanitarian relief efforts in Yemen," Rabeeah said during a joint press conference with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimi.
READ MORE: Skirmishes, Airstrikes Resume in Hodeidah, Yemen — Reports
Yemen has been ravaged by almost four years of war between an internationally-backed government aided by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels, which has pushed a half of the country's population to the brink of starvation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)