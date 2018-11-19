Skirmishes, Airstrikes Resume in Hodeidah, Yemen - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition pounded positions held by Houthis in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah late on Monday as clashes resumed in the city suburbs, Reuters reported, citing local residents.

According to Reuters, the Saudi-led coalition carried out more than 10 airstrikes, and fierce clashes between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed forces were heard in the suburbs of Hodeidah, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away from its port.

The Houthi rebels said earlier on Monday that they were ready to declare a ceasefire with the Saudi-led coalition and a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Yemen.

© REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo UN Envoy for Yemen Plans to Convene IMF-Backed Meeting to Agree on Action Plan

US Defense Department spokesperson Robert Manning told reporters on Monday that the United States supports a ceasefire and peace talks in Yemen and continues to strongly support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to bring all sides of the conflict to the negotiating table.

In September, the United Nations attempted to hold peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties in Geneva, but the Houthis said they were prevented from leaving Yemen — allegations the Saudi-led coalition denied.

Yemen's President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government and the Shiite Houthi movement have been in a state of war since 2015. The government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition that has been carrying out military operations targeting areas controlled by the Houthis since March 2015.

READ MORE: ‘What People Hate About Congress’: US Politicians Shut Down Debate on Yemen War

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed US Congress Wants to Cut Off Aid to Saudis Over Khashoggi, Yemen War - Reports

The conflict has resulted in a huge civilian death toll and led to an acute humanitarian disaster and outbreaks of cholera across the country.

In November alone, the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates have reportedly conducted more than 200 airstrikes on targets in and near Hodeidah. According to the United Nations, Hodeidah is the primary hub through which international aid arrives for the nation, where an estimated 14 million depend on humanitarian food shipments to survive.