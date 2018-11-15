Iran in Talks With Pakistan to Free Kidnapped Border Guards – Revolution Corps

Gen. Ramezan Sharif of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said militants had agreed to release the prisoners and would start with freeing five of them, according to the Tasnim news agency, however, it did not name the group Tehran was negotiating with.
Iranian border guards frequently come under attack from across the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, while ethnic and sectarian infighting has been a common occurrence in Sistan and Baluchestan, populated by several minority groups.
