14 Iranian Border Guards Kidnapped on Pakistani Border - Reports

An Iranian official said, without providing futher details, that the servicement had been captured by terrorists in Lulakdan border area in the country's southeast.

Fourteen Iranian border guards were abducted on the border with Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday, the state-funded Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing an unnamed official.

According to the source, the border guards were kidnapped by members of an identified terrorist group in southeast Iran. "These 14 people were kidnapped around 4-5 a.m. in Lulakdan border area," the official said.

Lulakdan is a village located in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.