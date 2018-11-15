Register
11:08 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman delivers a statement to the media following his party, Yisrael Beitenu, faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem November 14, 2018

    From 'Drown Prisoners' to Calls for Nuking Hamas: Lieberman's Career in 7 Quotes

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Lieberman stepped down as Israel's defence minister on Wednesday in an act of protest against Netanyahu's Gaza ceasefire, which he called a "capitulation to terror." This comes as yet another controversial statement in his more than two-decade-long political career - but perhaps not the most bombastic so far.

    The 60-year-old Avigdor Lieberman entered the Israeli political arena in 1993, when he masterminded Netanyahu's Likud party leadership. He then became Likud's director-general and even founded his own right-wing party, Yisrael Beitenu, in 1999. Lieberman has occupied a number of ministerial posts, including in the ministry of foreign affairs, and has twice served as Israel's deputy PM. He had plenty of time to express his hardline views and launch fiery rhetoric — and has hardly missed a chance to do so.

    The Palestinian Issue: Dare I Axe

    An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City November 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Zakot
    Hamas Caused Political Earthquake in Israel - Spokesman on Lieberman's Departure

    Addressing a rally ahead of the 2015 Israeli legislative election, Lieberman said that the Arab Israelis that oppose the State of Israel should have their heads cut off.

    "Those who are with us should receive everything. Those against us, it cannot be helped, we must lift up an axe and behead them — otherwise we will not survive here."

    Paying Palestinians to Move Out?

    Lieberman has long advocated the separation of Israeli Arabs and Jews. In November 2014, he suggested that Palestinians should be given money to move to a future Palestinian state.

    "Those (Israeli Arabs) who decide that their identity is Palestinian will be able to forfeit their Israeli citizenship and move and become citizens of the future Palestinian state," he wrote in a statement on his Facebook page, adding that Israel should encourage Palestinians to move out through a "system of economic incentives."

    A Call to Nuke Hamas?

    As far as Hamas, Gaza's militant Islamist rulers, are concerned, Lieberman shows no mercy. Speaking at Tel Aviv's Bar-Ilan University in 2009, he said: "We must continue to fight Hamas just like the United States did with the Japanese in World War II. Then, too, the occupation of the country was unnecessary."

    READ MORE: Lieberman's Resignation Far From Being a Victory for Hamas – Academic

    These remarks came in an apparent nod to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in August 1945 — a move that is widely seen as decisive in pressuring Japan to surrender.

    Mubarak Can ‘Go to Hell'

    Avigdor Lieberman has made unguarded comments about Hosni Mubarak, once proposing a less hospitable alternative destination if the then-Egyptian President didn't agree to visit Israel.

    "Time after time, our leaders go to meet Mubarak in Egypt, but he has never agreed to come here for an official visit as president. Every self-respecting leader would have made those meetings conditional on reciprocity. If he wants to talk to us, he should come here; if he doesn't want to come here, he can go to hell," he said at a Knesset plenary session in October 2008.

    Both Israel's then-president Shimon Peres and prime minister Ehud Olmert apologized to Egypt for Lieberman's comments, saying that they did not reflect Israel's attitude toward Egypt.

    Nuremberg Flashbacks

    (Left)Israeli Minister of Immigration and Absorption Sofa Landver (File photo).
    CC0
    Israeli Immigration Minister Resigns Soon After Lieberman - Party Spokesperson

    Lieberman claimed in 2006 that Palestinian members of Israel's legislature who meet with members of the Palestinian Authority should be executed as collaborators. "World War II ended with the Nuremberg trials. The heads of the Nazi regime, along with their collaborators, were executed. I hope this will be the fate of the collaborators in this house," he told the Knesset.

    Democracy Vs Zionism

    In a 2006 interview, he made explicit comments about his priorities: "I very much favour democracy, but when there is a contradiction between democratic and Jewish values, the Jewish and Zionist values are more important."

    Drown Palestinian Prisoners

    In 2003, then-transportation minister Lieberman opposed Sharon freeing Palestinian prisoners as a concession to Mahmoud Abbas. Instead, he proposed to drown the detainees in the Dead Sea — much to the dismay of the Arab community.

    "It would be better to drown these prisoners in the Dead Sea if possible, since that's the lowest point in the world."

    Related:

    Netanyahu Turned Israel 'Into a Country of Suckers' – Father of Late IDF Soldier
    Israel Allegedly Trained to Take Out S-300 During Drills With Greece
    Turkey, Arab League Urges Global Community to Stop Israel-Gaza Violence
    Rabbi Warns Israel Should Be Ready for Biblical Doomsday War 'At Any Time'
    Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire With Israel Amid Gaza Escalation
    Tags:
    quotes, resignation, Yisrael Beiteinu, Likud party, Hamas, Netanyahu, Avigdor Lieberman, Gaza, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse