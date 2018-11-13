Militant Attack on Officer's Home in Western Iraq Leaves 9 Dead - Mayor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nine people were killed in a militant attack on a militia officer's house in Anbar province in western Iraq, Mayor of the city Ahmed Mukhlif said Tuesday.

"Nine people, including an officer, were killed in the attack," the mayor was quoted as saying by Al Sumaria broadcaster.

According to Mukhlif, gunmen in military uniform in the rank of captain attacked the house, located west of the city of Karma in Anbar province, on Monday evening. Media has reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq has long been suffering from activities of various militant groups. In 2014, vast territories of the country were occupied by Daesh*. The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against the terrorist organization over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against Daesh as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.