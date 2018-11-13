Militant Attack on Officer's Home in Western Iraq Leaves 9 Dead - Mayor

"Nine people, including an officer, were killed in the attack," the mayor was quoted as saying by Al Sumaria broadcaster.
According to Mukhlif, gunmen in military uniform in the rank of captain attacked the house, located west of the city of Karma in Anbar province, on Monday evening. Media has reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
READ MORE: US Allows Daesh Militants to Force Way to Iraqi Border — Syrian Foreign Minister
9 people left dead in an attack on a house by unknown gunmen disguised as members of #Iraq’s security forces near Karma in eastern Anbar.— Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) November 13, 2018
Among the dead was a captain in the local tribal Hashd units that help security forces secure the region. Not a new tactic by Da’ish cells. pic.twitter.com/u3HcruEnVc
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
