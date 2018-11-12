Israeli Soldier Killed, 1 Injured in Gaza Strip Skirmish With Militants - IDF

On Sunday, Israel carried out an undercover raid targeting a Hamas commander in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, leaving at least seven Palestinians dead, according to reports.

According to Reuters, Israeli Sunday airstrikes provided cover for the IDF troops to escape back into Israel by car.

Meanwhile, one Israeli officer was killed and one more injured during a shootout with militants in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

"During IDF special forces’ operational activity in #Gaza, an exchange of fire broke out, during which an IDF officer was killed and an additional IDF officer was moderately injured," the IDF spokesperson said on the Twitter page.

The Israeli military operation provoked rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled enclave, with sirens sounding in Israeli communities along the Gaza Strip border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to cut short his visit to Paris over the escalation of tensions.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW