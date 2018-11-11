Israeli Military Kills Hamas Commander in Gaza Strip - Reports

According to Reuters, local witnesses said that Israeli jets had fired over 20 projectiles in the area where the skirmish took place.
Palestinian officials, however, claim that a Hamas commander was killed during the Israeli assault. The name of the commander was not immediately reported.
The long-standing tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated in late March, when Palestinians launched protest rallies at the border of Gaza. The disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israeli territories.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened Hamas with "very powerful blows" if attacks from the Gaza Strip and violence on the border continue.
