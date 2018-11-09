US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill 26 Civilians in Eastern Syria - Reports

US-led coalition air strikes against remaining pockets of Daesh terrorists in the eastern town of Hajin near the Iraqi border claimed the lives of at least 26 local civilians, including 14 children, AFP reported Friday, citing a UK-based watchdog, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the indiscriminate air strikes of the US-led coalition have led to the deaths of more than 120 civilians in the east of Syria over the past month. The ministry also said that the US-led coalition was using prohibited munitions in its strikes.

© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility For Melbourne Attack

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Middle East and North Africa Bureau Director Amin Awad told Sputnik Thursday that some pockets of fighters for Daesh and other extremist groups still remain in numerous, hard to reach areas.

READ MORE: Syrian State Media Reports Use of Banned White Phosphorus by US-led Coalition

Al-Ghad Press reported in October that around 4,000 Daesh terrorists were deployed in Syria near the border with Iraq. The terrorists reportedly tried to cross the Syrian-Iraqi border, but Iraqi troops were on high alert and ready to repel any attack.

In October, a Pentagon representative told Sputnik that all weapons systems used by the US-led coalition in Syria comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.