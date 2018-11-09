US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill 26 Civilians in Eastern Syria - Reports

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the indiscriminate air strikes of the US-led coalition have led to the deaths of more than 120 civilians in the east of Syria over the past month. The ministry also said that the US-led coalition was using prohibited munitions in its strikes.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Middle East and North Africa Bureau Director Amin Awad told Sputnik Thursday that some pockets of fighters for Daesh and other extremist groups still remain in numerous, hard to reach areas.
READ MORE: Syrian State Media Reports Use of Banned White Phosphorus by US-led Coalition
Al-Ghad Press reported in October that around 4,000 Daesh terrorists were deployed in Syria near the border with Iraq. The terrorists reportedly tried to cross the Syrian-Iraqi border, but Iraqi troops were on high alert and ready to repel any attack.
In October, a Pentagon representative told Sputnik that all weapons systems used by the US-led coalition in Syria comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.
