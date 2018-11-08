Yemeni Ex-Chief of General Staff Appointed New Defense Minister - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi appointed ex-Chief of General Staff Mohammed Maqdishi as the new defense minister ahead of key fighting with the rebel Houthi movement on the control over Al Hudaydah port city, local media reported.

The president had also appointed ex-Navy chief Abdullah Nakhi as the new chief of General Staff, the Saba news agency reported. Maqdishi served as the chief of General Staff between 2015 and 2017 and was subsequently dismissed to become an adviser to the commander-in-chief.

© REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Stays Open Despite Upsurge in Fighting - UN Spokesman

The battle for Al Hudaydah, a hub for international humanitarian aid deliveries to the war-torn country, has intensified recently with the Saudi led-coalition, which supports Hadi’s forces, boosting its attacks on the rebels’ positions.

The devastating military conflict between the government and the Houthis erupted in 2015. The war has resulted in a huge civilian death toll and provoked a humanitarian disaster in the country.

