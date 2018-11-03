Yemen’s Houthis Say Attacked Saudi Air Base in Response to Airstrikes - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) – The Yemeni Ansar Allah rebel movement, known as the Houthis, said that it had conducted drone strikes on the Royal Saudi Air Force air base, located near the Yemeni border, in response to the recent airstrikes of the Saudi-led coalition on the Sanaa airport, local media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the coalition said it had attacked ballistic missile and drone sites at the international airport of the Yemeni capital.

Al Masirah broadcaster, controlled by the Houthis, reported, citing the movement’s representative, that the group had attacked the King Khalid Air Base, located in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region, where the coalition’s fighter jets used in Yemeni air raids were stationed. The rebels reportedly struck the base with the Qasef-1 drone.

The Saudi-led coalition had not yet commented on the Houthis’ statement.

The coalition carries out its airstrikes on Yemeni targets in support of the country’s government, which has been involved in a violent conflict with the Houthis for years. The war has resulted in a huge civilian death toll and provoked a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.