US Forces Hit Al-Qaeda in Yemen With 2 Unreported Airstrikes in September

“US Central Command conducted two counter-terrorism air strikes targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen in September, bringing the total number of air strikes to 36,” the CENTCOM release said. “In October, there were zero air strikes.”
"Despite a decline in counter-terrorism air strikes against AQAP, they continue to pose a significant threat," CENTCOM spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown said in the release.
CENTCOM forces remained vigilant and would continue to work by, with and through US regional partners to disrupt, deter and destroy AQAP, Brown added.
READ MORE: Moscow Slams CENTCOM Chief’s Claims on Russia’s Role in Central Asia
All comments
Show new comments (0)