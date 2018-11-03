Iranian Foreign Minister Discusses New US Sanctions With EU Officials - Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held phone talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and his counterparts from Denmark, Germany and Sweden over the new US sanctions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"During his Friday night conversations with Mogherini as well as Heiko Maas of Germany, Margot Wallstrom of Sweden, and Denmark’s Anders Samuelsen, the top Iranian diplomat discussed with them Washington’s re-imposition of sanctions against Iran and Europe’s efforts to counter such US moves," the statement read.

The European diplomats reiterated their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, and willingness to cooperate with Tehran, according to the ministry.

"They also underlined the importance of European finance ministers’ obligation to enforce a special financial mechanism, announcing the mechanism will be officially registered and put into effect in the coming days," the ministry noted.

On November 5, the second round of US restrictions against Iran , re-introduced after Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will come into effect.

The European Union came up with several initiatives to keep Iran in the multilateral pact, including a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that it wants to set up with Russia and China to allow any country bypass US sanctions and trade with Iran last November.