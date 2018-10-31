Register
03:43 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.

    Israel, Boeing Sign Multibillion Dollar Reciprocal Spending Deal

    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Boeing has agreed to spend billions of dollars over the coming decade in Israel in the event that it is awarded major defense contracts by Tel Aviv.

    The “reciprocal procurement” agreement says Boeing will collaborate with Israeli industries for at least 35 percent of the value of any transaction with the Israeli government. Boeing is vying for several crucial Defense Ministry contracts, such as the purchase of additional F-15 aircraft, fueling planes and transport helicopters, Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

    READ MORE: Tel Aviv Mulls Railway Project Linking Israel, Gulf States — Transport Minister

    Israel expects to make about $10 billion worth of military purchases from Boeing over the next decade, which would translate to the company investing about $3.5 billion in Israeli businesses, the ministry added.

    The agreement would not only benefit the US aerospace company but also could placate Israel regarding requirements in a US aid package which diverted the use of US funds away from local Israeli businesses. “A reciprocal procurement agreement of this magnitude is a significant achievement that will lead to the growth of many companies in the economy, increase their activity and also their success in international markets,” said Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Iran Accuses Israel of Seeking to Divide Muslim States as Netanyahu Visits Oman
    Under the terms of an official deal between the US and Israel signed in 2016 by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-US President Barack Obama, the United States government agreed to provide $38 billion in military assistance to Israel over the decade. However, that agreement phased out a stipulation which had long allowed Israel to use 26.3 percent of US military aid for purchases from its own defense industry instead of buying American-made weapons. Thus, all $38 billion of the deal will have to be spent on US equipment by 2026.

    Israel’s new deal with Boeing will partially offset its domestic industry losses from that change. 

    Related:

    Tear Gas Attack, Scuffles Force Two Polling Stations in N Israel to Close
    Top Palestinian Body Decides to Suspend Israel Recognition
    Israel Has Conducted Strikes in Syria Since Downing of Russian Plane - Reports
    Tel Aviv Mulls Railway Project Linking Israel, Gulf States - Transport Minister
    Israel Sells $250Mln Worth of Cutting Edge Spy Systems to Saudi Arabia – Reports
    Iran Accuses Israel of Seeking to Divide Muslim States as Netanyahu Visits Oman
    Tags:
    Military Contracts, deal, funding, aid, Boeing, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse