Blast Hits Independent Afghan Election Commission's Office, Injures 6 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion rocked the Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEA) office in Kabul injuring four IEA employees and two policemen, local media reported on Monday citing a spokesman for Kabul police chief.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, an explosion took place at 08:15 a.m. local time (03:45 GMT). Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Earlier, at least 11 people, including six children, have been killed as a result of an explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday, on the second day of parliamentary elections in the country

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting against Taliban*, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and Daesh*, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia