Afghanistan Delays Vote at Closed Polling Stations Until Sunday – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Voting at polling stations that remained closed Saturday over security concerns in Afghanistan will be delayed until Sunday, the chief of the national election commission told 1TV channel.

Afghans went to the polls across most of the country to vote in the parliamentary election amid threats from the Taliban. Some 2,500 candidates are vying for seats in the 250-seat Wolesi Jirga.

Committee chief Abdul Badi Sayad was quoted as saying by 1TV channel that voting would be delayed at the polling stations that did not open until 1 p.m. local time (8:30 GMT).

Most of the polling stations in all but two Afghan provinces opened at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. Some polling places will stay open until 9:00 p.m.

Voting in Ghazni is scheduled for next spring. The killing of Kandahar police chief Abdul Raziq this week delayed voting in the restive southern region by a week. The Taliban claimed the attack and threatened to target the election.