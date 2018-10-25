Militants, White Helmets Move Unknown Toxic Substances Across Idlib – Reports

According to Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen television, it is unclear what kind of poisonous substance had been relocated.
In late September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that militants as well as White Helmets continued their preparations for plotting chemical attacks to discredit the Syrian government’s troops.
Both Damascus and Moscow blamed militants and White Helmets for staging several provocations involving chemical weapons to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention in Syria.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
