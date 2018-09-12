US State Dept Says Russia, Syria Endanger White Helmets With False Accusations

"The State Department will continue to work closely with our Department of Defense colleagues to ensure the success of this operation," Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve announced that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces had launched an offensive against the remaining members of the Daesh terror group who are operating in northeast Syria.
Nauert said the State Department will also continue to work with coalition partners to support initiatives that enable Syrians to voluntarily and safely return to their homes to prevent the reemergence of the terrorist threat in the region.
Meanwhile, Heather Nauert said at a press briefing that the Syrian and Russian governments create risky conditions for the non-governmental White Helmets group by continuing to accuse them of malign activities in Syria.
"The Assad regime and Russia continue to falsely accuse the White Helmets through a massive disinformation campaign leaving its volunteers at significant risk," Nauert told reporters on Tuesday. The United States and the international community continue to support the work of the White Helmets, Nauert said.
Damascus and Moscow have accused militants and the White Helmets of staging several provocations involving chemical weapons to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention in Syria.
