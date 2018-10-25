Israeli Iron Dome Downs Palestinian Projectile Fired From Gaza - IDF

"A projectile was launched from #Gaza at #Israel. The Iron Dome aerial defense system launched one interceptor towards the projectile," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
Photo: Iron Dome intercept a rocket fired from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VswmaCmvKo— Local Focus — Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) 24 октября 2018 г.
The Israeli-Palestinian relations have long been tense over their territorial conflict, with Palestine seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
In late March, the situation saw a further deterioration, as Palestinians launched protest campaigns at the Gaza border, which prompted violent clashes between the protesters and the Israeli security forces. The Palestinian Health Ministry estimates the number of Palestinian fatalities at over 200 people since March.
