WATCH Explosions Erupt as Israel Hits Targets in Gaza

In a video posted online on Wednesday, Israeli warplanes are seen launching a series of airstrikes on "terroris sites" in Gaza City in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday after rockets from the Palestinian enclave were launched towards Israel.
Two Palestinians injured in the strikes were transferred to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City for medical treatment.
Earlier on Wednesday, eight rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement adding that two rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket system.
According to local radio reports, the Israeli army plans to carry out more airstrikes on militant facilities in the Gaza Strip.
Escalation between #Hamas & #Israel continues.— LTC (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) 9 августа 2018 г.
🔺 Approx. 150 rockets launched from Gaza at Israel
🔺 Iron Dome intercepted 25 launches
🔺 IAF conducted approx. 140 targeted strikes against Hamas assets. Including the first hot interception of a rocket launching terror cell. pic.twitter.com/steiNfBKmR
The Israeli airstrikes came a day after two Hamas fighters were killed in Gaza in an Israeli artillery attack, launched after Israeli forces mistakenly thought that Hamas militants had opened fire on them.
Hamas promised to avenge the killings.
The incidents are expected to hamper Egypt's effort to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza.
