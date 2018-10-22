CCTV Footage Allegedly Shows Khashoggi Entering the Saudi Consulate (VIDEO)

Newly-released footage shows Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi just minutes before he entered the Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul on October 2.

The images allegedly show Khashoggi entering the consulate, wearing what appears to be a black jacket, a light grey shirt, and grey pants, TRT World reported. The images also show Khashoggi’s bride, wearing a purple veil.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased journalist. According to the Saudi Press Agency, Salah Khashoggi, the son of the murdered journalist, thanked the king and the crown prince for their condolences and words of support.

Two weeks after Khashoggi's disappearance, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had died in what officials claim was a "fist fight" inside its consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh announced that 18 people had been arrested for their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's killing.