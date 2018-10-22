Erdogan, Trump Discuss Khashoggi Case in Phone Call - Reports

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US president Donald Trump have discussed Khashoggi case and Syria situation in a phone call, media reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump emphasized the need to disclose all the circumstances of Khashoggi death in a phone call, Anadolu agency reported.

The leaders have also discussed the recent release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson from a Turkish prison as well as countering terrorism and US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan and Trump also emphasized the importance of the Idlib agreement and the implementation of the roadmap on Syria's Manbij.

© REUTERS / Carlo Allegri Erdogan Vows to Reveal Details Concerning Khashoggi Death on Tuesday

Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post newspaper columnist has been known for his criticism of Saudi authorities, went missing in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate and never came out. The incident caused an outcry in Turkey as well as many Western countries.

On Friday Saudi Arabia admitted that the journalist died in a fight inside its consulate. It also said 18 people had been arrested as part of the case.