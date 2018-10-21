Erdogan Vows to Reveal Details Concerning Khashoggi Death on Tuesday

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President said on Sunday that he will deliver a statement revealing the truth on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Tuesday.

"We continue to seek justice, this is not an ordinary case. Why 15 people [from Saudi Arabia] came to Turkey [on the day of Khashoggi's death]? Why 18 people were arrested? I will make a detailed statement in an address to the [parliamentary AKP] fraction on Tuesday," the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan's statement comes amid earlier reports that Jamal Khashoggi, who has been working for The Washington Post newspaper as a columnist went missing in Istanbul on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate and never came out. The incident caused an outcry in Turkey as well as many Western countries.

After denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts for two weeks, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist died in a fight inside its consulate. It also said 18 people had been arrested as part of the case. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.

Earlier, the Turkish president Erdogan held talks the other day with Saudi King Salman, and the two agreed to continue cooperation in the probe.