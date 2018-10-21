Register
13:57 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    the Israeli side of the Taba crossing near the Red Sea resort of Eilat

    Israel Reopens Border Crossings With Gaza After Tensions De-Escalate - Officials

    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    GAZA/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli side has decided to reopen the border crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which were closed on Wednesday in response to a shelling by Palestinians, after tensions on the border de-escalated, the Israeli and Palestinian authorities said on Sunday.

    "The Israeli side has told us that starting from Sunday, it reopens the Erez and Kerem Shalom checkpoints," the Palestinian civil affairs committee in the Gaza Strip said.

    READ MORE: Israeli Security Cabinet Mulls Gaza Military Operation After Rocket Launch

    According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the crossings have been reopened thanks to the de-escalation of tensions on the Israel-Gaza Strip border. The ministry also said that the Hamas movement, de facto governing Gaza, distanced itself from Wednesday's shelling and had taken measures to curb violent acts on its territory.

    The Defense Ministry also said that the decision to resume fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip, which had been halted earlier in October due to unrest on the border, had not been made yet and it would not be discussed until a few days later.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Netanyahu Threatens Hamas After Recent Spike of Violence at Gaza Border
    The Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings were closed by Israel on Wednesday after the Israeli Defense Forces claimed that two rockets had been launched from Gaza toward the Israeli territory and one of them damaged a residential house in the southern city of Be'er Sheva. While the Erez Crossing allows people to cross the Israel-Gaza Strip border, the Kerem Shalom serves as the only crossing for the delivery of goods to the Palestinian enclave.

    On Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces said that around 10,000 Palestinians were participating in clashes with the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip border. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that more than 50 Palestinians had been wounded in the clashes.

    The relations between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been increasingly tense since for months. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling and the launch of arson balloons into the Israeli territories.

    Related:

    IDF Says It Hit 20 Targets in Gaza in Response to Palestinian Shelling
    Deadly Clashes in Gaza: EU Calls for Probe Into Recent Killings of Civilians
    Netanyahu Threatens Hamas After Recent Spike of Violence at Gaza Border
    Tags:
    border crossing, border, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse