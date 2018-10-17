Turkey Identifies 5 Suspects in Probe of Saudi Journalist’s Fate - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkish authorities have identified five suspects in its investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, four of whom have ties to the Saudi Arabian government, US media reported.

One of the suspects identified by Turkey is a companion of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and another is a forensic doctor with senior positions in the Saudi Interior Ministry and medical establishment, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The other three suspects are connected by witness accounts and other records linked to the Saudi crown prince's security team, the report added.

Local media reported that Turkish police will not examine the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul as part of an investigation into disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the examination was not held on Tuesday because Saudi members of the joint working group on investigation into the incident could not take part in the investigative activities. Further details remain unknown.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.

Turkey has expressed concerns that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government has denied involvement in the case, claiming that the journalist disappeared after he left the consulate.

On Tuesday, the NTV broadcaster reported that the Turkish police had found evidence during their authorized search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Khashoggi had been murdered there.

Saudi Consul General in Istanbul Mohammad Otaibi has left Turkey for Riyadh amid the growing scandal around the disappearance of Khashoggi.