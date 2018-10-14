Register
23:41 GMT +314 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, meets with Saudi King Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Saudi King Salman: No One Can Undermine Strong Ties With Turkey - Reports

    © AP Photo / SPA, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    216

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud emphasized the strength of the relationship between Riyadh and Ankara in a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Saudi press agency said Sunday.

    According to the Saudi press agency, King Salman thanked Erdogan for welcoming the Saudi government's proposal to form a joint working group to probe the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and stressed no one could undermine their relationship.

    Khashoggi, who has been working for The Washington Post newspaper and has been known for his criticism of Saudi authorities, went missing in Turkey on October 2. According to his fiancee, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul and never came out.

    The Washington Post reported on Friday that the Turkish authorities had shared with the United States audio and video recordings suggesting the journalist had been murdered in the Saudi consulate. Moreover, the outlet claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud had sought to bring Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia and detain him there.

    READ MORE: UK Drafting Saudi Sanctions List in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance — Reports

    A poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, on a barrier that blocks the road leading to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Turkey Claims it Possesses Video Proving Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed - Report
    Saudi Arabia on Sunday thanked Washington for not rushing to conclusions as the probe continues into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. This comes after UK, German and French foreign ministers issued a joint statement, calling to identify and punish those responsible for the suspected killing of the Saudi government’s critic.

    However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that the Saudi authorities are not cooperating on the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and in particular, are not letting Turkish prosecutors to the consulate building.

    Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry warned in a statement on Sunday that Riyadh would respond with serious measures if attacked by sanctions, which the United States and the United Kingdom threatened the country with after the disappearance of Khashoggi.

    READ MORE: Khashoggi’s Apple Unlikely to Have Recorded Evidence of His 'Death', Here's Why

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Vows Response to Any Sanctions Over Journalist's Disappearance
    UK Warns Saudi Arabia of 'Serious Consequences' if Khashoggi Suspicions True
    US Senators Slam Pompeo's Approval of Military Aid to Saudi Arabia, UAE
    US Senators Urge Trump to Explore Sanctions Against Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi
    MERS Outbreak in Saudi Arabia Claimed at Least 4 Lives - Reports
    Tags:
    relationship, journalist, investigation, disappearance, Jamal Khashoggi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkey, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse