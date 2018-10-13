Register
09:45 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jamal Khashoggi

    Khashoggi’s Apple Unlikely to Have Recorded Evidence of His 'Death', Here's Why

    © REUTERS / Middle East Monitor/Handout
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tech specialists remain skeptical as to whether the Apple wearable device might provide solid evidence of missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s alleged murder.

    An Apple smart watch owned by missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the media spotlight on Friday, as it might or might not be pivotal to investigating his alleged murder.

    First, a Turkish reporter suggested that Khashoggi himself recorded the audio of his interrogation by a "hit squad" within the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul more than a week ago. The Sabah report said that the audio has been uploaded to Apple's cloud server — iCloud — through his iPhone, which at the time was in the possession of Khashoggi's fiancée Hatice Cengiz.

    Jamal Khashoggi
    © REUTERS / Middle East Monitor/Handout
    UK Drafting Saudi Sanctions List in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance - Reports
    However, the report was later found doubtful, as it was riddled with technical discrepancies. One thing the reporter got right is that the watch was actually on the journalist when he entered the building. This was later confirmed by two Turkish officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

    "We have determined that it was on him when he walked into the consulate," the security official told Reuters.

    However, the Gazetesi report is otherwise full of inconsistencies. The reporter says the alleged murderers used Khashoggi's fingerprints to access the device, but an Apple representative confirmed to CNN that Apple Watches don't have a fingerprint scan feature.

    The discrepancies don't end here, though.

    What is known is that Khashoggi's model of Apple Watch does not allow for direct cellular communication in Turkey. It is also unlikely that the watch could have connected to the Internet via the Consulate's internal Wi-Fi network. Quartz's Kabir Chibber suggests that Jamal's watch, which probably wasn't the newest model, required a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection to his iPhone and had no Internet connectivity of its own.

    In an interview for Reuters, two Turkish officials speculated that Khashoggi's watch could have been paired to one of the two phones he handed to Cengiz before entering the Consulate. Slate notes that it remains unclear what model of iPhone Khashoggi used and whether the connection between the two devices was stable.

    A Saudi official opens the door of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 8, 2018 in Istanbul
    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    Saudi Interior Ministry Denies Reports Alleging Murder of Journalist Khashoggi
    Furthermore, according to a TechCrunch report, any data stored on iCloud is encrypted with Khashoggi's passcode and is inaccessible by any law enforcement agency or even Apple itself. Therefore, if any data has been transmitted by the watch, it must be on the iPhone itself to be at least theoretically accessible.

    It is unclear where the iPhone currently is, but it would a safe assumption that the device is in the hands of Turkish law enforcement or intelligence services. Earlier this week, Turkish officials stated that they are in possession of "video and audio" evidence of Khashoggi's death, but have not disclosed the evidence itself, claiming it would compromise their data collection channels. The audio evidence may or may not have come from the smart watch. One thing that's known for sure is that the device disappeared along with its owner and is currently not in the possession of Turkish officials.

    "Intelligence services, the prosecutor's office and a technology team are working on this. Turkey does not have the watch so we are trying to do it through connected devices," a Turkish official told Reuters.

    A poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, on a barrier that blocks the road leading to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Turkey Claims it Possesses Video Proving Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed - Report
    However, if the smart watch did not transmit an audio recording of the journalist's interrogation and murder, the investigators will only have to rely on data regarding his heartbeat and GPS location. This would present trouble, Slate speculates, as an abrupt disappearance of a heartbeat signal could indicate Khashoggi's death, but could also simply mean the watch was taken off, destroyed or ran out of battery power.

    Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post known for his criticism of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohhamad, has been missing since October 2 after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The Saudis have denied allegations that the journalist was captured or murdered and have insisted he left the building later the same day. The disappearance of the journalist has sparked international outrage, with major media companies and major investors reversing their decision to attend an investment conference in Saudi Arabia.

    Related:

    US Lawmakers to Seek Release of Intelligence on Saudi Journalist Plot - Letter
    US Firms Worry Saudi Arms Deals Can Be Frozen Over Missing Journalist – Reports
    Journalist Disappearance Row: Companies, Media Pull Out of Saudi-Sponsored Event
    Macron to Talk to Turkish President, Saudi Crown Prince About Missing Journo
    Saudi Delegation Arrives in Ankara for Probe Into Missing Journalist - Reports
    UK Warns Saudi Arabia of 'Serious Consequences' if Khashoggi Suspicions True
    Saudi Envoy Doubts S-300 Deliveries Will Help to Solve Syrian Conflict
    Tags:
    audio clip, data, evidence, Apple Watch, Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Apple, Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse