Al-Baghdadi Reportedly Orders Execution of 320 Daesh Followers for 'Betrayal'

The notorious leader of the terrorist organization allegedly evaded most assassination attempts carried out by the various parties fighting Daesh* in Syria. The last time he addressed his followers was in August via an audio recording, where he urged them to continue jihad and burn "media centers of the infidels."

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Daesh*, has ordered the execution of 320 of his followers, including high-ranking officers for "disloyalty," Iraqi News reported citing the country's intelligence reports. According to the media outlet, such high-profile commanders as Abu al-Baraa al-Ansari, Sief al-Din al-Iraqi, Abu Otham al-Tal Afari, Abu Iman al-Mowahed and Marawan Hadid al-Suri are on the kill-list.

Iraqi Shafaq News has cited anonymous intelligence sources as saying that al-Baghdadi ordered the murder of his followers for "their betrayal [of Daesh*], their recklessness, [which led to] heavy losses for the group in both Iraq and Syria." According to the same sources, many of those marked for execution have fled in fear for their lives.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has a $25 million bounty on his head, survived several assassinations with the most recent attempt conducted by Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces in October failing due to the Daesh* leader arriving late for a leadership meeting, according to the militia leader Jabbar al-Maamouri. In his latest address to his followers, Baghdadi urged them to burn Daesh* enemies everywhere and hit the "media centers of the infidels."

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia