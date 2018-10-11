UK National Detained in UAE for 5 Months on Spying Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UK citizen Matthew Hedges has been held in solitary confinement in the United Arab Emirates for five months because of spying accusations, The Times newspaper reported.

Since his detention, Hedges had two visits from UK Foreign Office officials and one visit from his wife Daniela Tejada, with whom he also had a telephone call, according to The Times.

On Wednesday, he was brought to the UAE's state security court for hearing and allowed to see a lawyer. The case, however, was postponed until October 24.

READ MORE: US Senators Slam Pompeo's Approval of Military Aid to Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Foreign Office has reportedly refused to comment on the case or even confirm that Hedges had been detained.

Matthew Hedges, 31, was apprehended at Dubai airport in May while trying to leave the country after a research trip for his studies at Durham University. He has been held incommunicado in Abu Dhabi for weeks, having spoken by phone to his mother only once, according to The Times.